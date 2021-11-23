Funeral for Ocletha Cruz, 68, Lawton will be Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Mrs. Cruz died Nov. 10, 2021.

Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com