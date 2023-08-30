O.D. Callaway, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed from this life on Aug. 29, 2023, surrounded by his family. Mr. Callaway was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Stephens County to Roy and Hazel (Johnson) Callaway. He was employed as a carpenter as a young man, prior to beginning his lifelong career in farming and ranching. He retired to Sapulpa at age 84 with his wife Leta to live near his family.
O.D. met Leta Mae Hartman at youth group at Corum Assembly of God Church. They married July 26,1950 in Lawton, and recently celebrated 73 years of marriage.
Mr. Callaway was a member of Corum Assembly of God Church and the Walters Round Up Club. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and always made sure visitors to his and Leta’s home were offered the finest of meals.
Mr. Callaway did what he loved by living his life on his farms. He greatly valued the opportunity to grow crops and raise cattle and horses. He claimed there weren’t any bad days — even when farm life proved challenging- because he was doing what he loved.
O.D. had a caring and compassionate heart and his legacy of generosity is endless. His willingness to help those in need modeled a legacy for us all to follow.
His retirement was filled with time spent with family and friends and planning for the next big adventure to be completed at the farm. Each evening of the last year was spent in a family friendly game of dominoes, aka 42, where Dad played like he lived- willing to take the risks and win more than he didn’t.
He is survived by his wife Leta; children: Donna and Terry Long, Mike and Kaye Callaway, Jenniffer Callaway and Luis Santiago; grandchildren: Kelly and Rebekah Rose, Kevin and Rachel Rose, Nick and Becky Callaway, Kaili and Chad Dainty, and Cruz Santiago, and 10 great-grandchildren and his sisters: June Butler and Ruth Sass and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Traditions Funeral Chapel in Kellyville. Arrangements are under the direction of Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, 35 S. Main, Kellyville, Oklahoma, 918-247-7373.