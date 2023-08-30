O.D. Callaway, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed from this life on Aug. 29, 2023, surrounded by his family. Mr. Callaway was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Stephens County to Roy and Hazel (Johnson) Callaway. He was employed as a carpenter as a young man, prior to beginning his lifelong career in farming and ranching. He retired to Sapulpa at age 84 with his wife Leta to live near his family.

O.D. met Leta Mae Hartman at youth group at Corum Assembly of God Church. They married July 26,1950 in Lawton, and recently celebrated 73 years of marriage.

