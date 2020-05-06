Novell Francois, age 72, passed away on May 1, 2020 of natural causes.
Novell was born on February 29, 1948 in Beaumont, TX. to her mother, Elizabeth Pickens. She was raised by Grandfather, Henry Pickens and Grandmother, Nora Pickens. Novell was a mother and wife whose presence will be greatly missed as she was a kind spirit who took great pleasure in helping others. She was married for 31 years to Marshall J. Francois, III who, along with her parents and brother, predeceased her. Theirs was a love that testified to triumph over challenge and love and dedication to family.
In life, Novell enjoyed reading, traveling, fellowshipping at Powerhouse Church of God in Christ and, more than anything else, spending time with family. Novell went to Oklahoma City Community College where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing; she worked at Comanche County Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. She served in the United States Marine Corps before returning to Beaumont, TX, meeting Marshall and traveling the world as a military spouse. Ultimately, they settled here in Lawton, OK.
Surviving are her son Anthony and his wife Denice, of Atlanta, GA., her daughter Monet of Beaumont, TX., her son Marshall, IV, of Lawton, OK.; four grandchildren including Anthony’s daughters, Stephanie, of Lawton, OK. and Ashlyn, of Atlanta, GA., Monet’s son, Tyler of Beaumont, TX. and daughter, Taylor of Oklahoma City, OK.; three great-grandchildren including A’zaan, Adonnis Jr. and Alyvia of Lawton, OK.; four sisters including Carolyn of Anahuac, TX., Deborah of Anahuac, TX., Patricia of Anahuac, TX. and Alma Jane of Anahuac, TX. and many nieces, nephews and cousins.