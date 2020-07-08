Funeral services for Normanda Irene Hinson will be at 12 Noon, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Rose Hill Church of Christ (1212 SW Tennessee Avenue) in Lawton, with Bro. Leotis Willis, officiating.
Normanda Irene Hinson died Saturday, July 4, 2020. Burial will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery—Elgin, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Normanda Irene Hinson, of Lawton, Oklahoma was born on February 3, 1952 in Wyandanch, New York to Richard Harvey Bartley and Nannie Lou Brooks Bartley. Normanda attended Wyandanch Memorial High School in Long Island, NY and graduated as salutatorian in 1970. Later, she attended Northeastern Christian Junior College in Villanova, Pennsylvania where she graduated as salutatorian in 1972 with an Associates in Science. In 1989, she attended Cameron University and received her Associates in Nursing graduating in 1991. Normanda Hinson worked twenty-one years of dedicated service at Comanche County Memorial Hospital — Pediatrics Department.
Cherishing her memory are the survivors: her husband, Charles Ray Hinson; five children, Dwight Hinson (Addie) of Ames, Iowa; Eric Hinson (Jessica) of El Paso, Texas, Renee Edmond of Houston, Texas, Brian Hinson (Heather) of Norman, Oklahoma, Angel Copeland (Micah) of Lawton, Oklahoma; one nephew, Andre Hampton (Amy) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one great-niece, Kaiya; seven grandchildren, Marques Hinson, Nyla Hinson, Kaden Rai Hawkins, Jabari Hinson, Kaden Michael Wallace, Jordyn Hinson, Noelle Hinson; as well as cousins, other relatives, and friends.