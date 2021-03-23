Funeral service for Norman Lee Scribner will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Hubbard of Lawton First Assembly of God officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for the service.
Norman Lee Scribner, 60, of Apache, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home in Apache.
Norman was born Oct. 24, 1960 to Norman Renelda Scribner and Margaret Lee (O’Neal) Scribner in Washington, District of Columbia. He met Jeanne Marie Strait and married the love of his life on Aug. 1, 1979. He was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces serving in the U.S. Army and Air Force. After serving his country he worked at the United States Post Office and retired on Dec. 31, 2019. He was a union representative for the National Association of Letter Carriers. He held the positions of Secretary and Treasurer and was known and loved by many and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of the home Jeanne Marie Scribner; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Scribner; mother, Margaret Lee O’Neal Scribner and sister Margaret Louise Scribner VanLeeuwen of Brentwood, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Renelda Scribner.
