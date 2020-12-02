Graveside service for Norman LeBarre, 80, Walters, will be on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Walters Cemetery, Walters, all are welcome. A private Chapel service will be held for the family at 10 a.m. that same morning. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Norman Ray LeBarre was born to Elmer Ernest and Ethel Anna (Parks) LeBarre on Oct. 28, 1940 in Lawton, and departed this life in Lawton on Nov. 30, 2020 at the age of 80 years, 1 month and 2 days.
Norman grew up west of Temple, graduating from Temple High School. He married Helen Kay Vardell on Feb. 22, 1963 in Walters and to this union 2 children were born. In 1960 Norman was employed at Cotton Electric, working 19 years as a lineman. Then in 1979 he hired on at Goodyear as a maintenance technician, retiring after 20 plus years with the company.
He enjoyed a lifetime of fishing and later on enjoyed his trips to the casino. He was known for making peanut brittle and giving it away.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters: Peggy and Linda; and his brother Bobby.
Survivors include his daughter, Trishia Murphy and husband Martin of Walters; his son, Scott LeBarre and wife Ginger of Walters; his brother, Don LeBarre and wife Pat of Walters; 3 sisters and husbands: Judy Hardin and Joe, Ernestine Nelms and Olin, Ginger Boon and Andy all of Temple; 5 grandchildren: Tracy Lindsey and Michael, Spencer Murphy and Ashley, Jordan Murphy, Marisa Wrape and Colton, and Allie LeBarre; 7 great-grandchildren: Jacie, Jenna, Lexie, Avery, Stetson, Hudson and Maddox; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.