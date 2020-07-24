Funeral service for Norman Dale Russell will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, Geronimo, Oklahoma with Rev. Tony Elkins, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Norman Dale Russell, 86, Lawton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Lawton.
