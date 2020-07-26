Funeral service for Norman Dale Russell will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, Geronimo, Oklahoma with Rev. Tony Elkins, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family requests that those in attendance at the funeral home and at the church wear a mask.
Norman Dale Russell, 86, Lawton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Lawton. Norman was born June 24, 1934 in Tipton, Oklahoma to Clyde and Dorothy (Michael) Russell. He grew up in Tipton and picked cotton since he was in the eighth grade. He later moved to Lawton and married Bertha Mae Watkins on June 19, 1952 in Lawton. He originally met Bertha at a hamburger joint in Lawton. She passed away February 26, 2013 after 60 years of marriage.
Norman worked at Surplus City in Lawton and at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant but is most known for being the supervisor at Town and Country Mobile Homes for many years. Norman loved horses, running cattle and enjoyed computers and being on Facebook. He enjoyed fishing, doing carpentry work and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Norman was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Norman is survived by his three children, two daughters, Theresa Coosewoon and Debra Russell both of Lawton, one son, Gordon Russell and wife Brenda of Lawton, five grandchildren, Tracy Blackmon, Misty Martin and husband Charlie “Chuck”, Jeremy Russell and wife Briana, Sheryl Taylor and husband Kris, and Cory Russell, 15 great grandchildren, one brother, Houie R. Russell of Graham, Texas and one sister, Louise May McMinamin of Walters, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Otis Russell, one grandson, Stephen Morey, three brothers, Louie, Thomas and Donald Russell, and one sister, Mary Hatcher.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com