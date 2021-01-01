Word has been received of the death of Norman “Al” Cooney, 92 of Lawton.
Mr. Cooney passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Al was born on May 13, 1928 in Blackwell, to Martin and Jeannie (Magee) Cooney. He grew up in Wilson, where graduated from Wilson High School. While in school, played football and basketball. He served his country in the United States Air Force and then attended Southeastern College in Durant where he received his Bachelor’s of Science Degree. He lived in Sand Springs, and married Betty Carney and to that union his daughter was born. He later married Marie Craig. She later passed away. He worked for awhile in real estate and later became a Real Estate Specialist for the city of Tulsa, where he worked for several years before his retirement. In 2007, he moved to Lawton, to be near his family.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cayce and Tom Vickers, of Lawton; grandchildren: Cierra Childers; Cayden Vickers; Caylee Vickers; and Colten Vickers; his great-grandchildren: Parker Jenkins and Adria Furr; and his niece, Pam.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marie Cooney; and his brother, Gerald Cooney.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.