Norma Sue Cable Adame went to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Rossville, KS.
Graveside Services will at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday June 9, 2020 at KCA Cemetery in Cache, OK. Burial is under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home with George Wermy Officiating.
Norma was born June 28, 1954 in Lawton, OK to Gloria Wermy Cable and Vernon Cable Sr. Norma graduated from Cache High School in 1973 and attended Haskell University. She was a proud grandmother to her grandchildren as she helped raise all of them. In her free time she enjoyed going to the casino, gardening, dancing to oldies and spending time with her family. Especially the annual Prairie Band Potawatomie Powwow in Mayetta, KS. With her inlaws.
She met the love of her life, Richard Adame, in 1997. They were married on August 16, 2013 in Lawton, before moving to Mayetta, KS. They spent a wonderful 23 years together raising grandchildren and living life.
She is survived by her husband, Richard A. Adame of the home, mother in law, Lavera “Babe” Belle of Mayetta, KS, daughters, Tanisha and husband Kenny Burgess of Cache, and Lorna Cable of Lawton, Sisters, Charlene and husband Patterson Tahdooahnippah, Verna and husband Ronald Burgess, and Billie and husband Kenneth Kreger all of Cache, and Glenda and husband Joseph Goseyun of Indiahoma, Brothers, Vernon Cable Jr. and wife Carol of Pilot Point, TX, John and Terry Cable of Cache. Sister In Laws, Anita and husband Vincent Torrez of Kansas City, KS, Mary and husband Kevin Wood, Hope and husband Rod Catron, Carol and Dave Herring, Joan Pahmahmie, and Kate Adame all of Mayetta, KS. A Brother in Law, Mark and wife Lisa Adame of Topeka, KS. Uncle, George and Gerri Wermy and an Aunt, Peggy Tahchahwwickah of Cache. Five grandchildren, Kesha Cable of Lawton, OK. Kaelan, Rebecca, Tatum “Tater Bug” and Cruz of Cache. Two great grandchildren, Gloria and Taleah of Lawton. A host of nieces, nephews, Cousins, and other relatives and friends she leaves behind that all loved her so much. We will all miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her best friend, Alberta “Ally” an Infant Son, a granddaughter, Penelope “Wanuse” Cable, a brother, Tony, a brother in law, Hank Pahmahmie, her parents, and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association on her behalf.
Pallbearers — Geordan Wermy, Thompson L. Wesaw, Lance Owens, William Owens, James Kreger, Daniel Kreger, Harvey Bigman, Shadrick Large Jr., Christopher and Craig Cable.
Honorary Pallbearers — Benjamin Steelman, Glen Adame, Brandon Adame, Andrew Pahmahmie, Damon Wahquahbosshuk, Roman Wahquahbosshkuk, and Fred Catron.