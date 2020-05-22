Norma Ruth Ross, 88, passed away in Lawton, Oklahoma on May 17, 2020, her son and daughter at her side. No services are scheduled at this time.
She was born March 10, 1932 in Kilgore, Texas, to Bowden Marshall and Bessie Julia DeLoach. She grew up in West Texas, living in Ira and Snyder. She married Paul Munden in 1950 and they had three children. After his death, she was married to Glenn Rash and they lived in Dallas and Terrell, Texas for many years. After Glenn passed, she moved to Houston where she met and married Lt. Colonel James Ross. They lived in Houston, Albuquerque and San Antonio, and traveled extensively.
Norma loved travel, intellectual conversations, political banter, and winning a buck or two at Mahjong. She was a voracious reader. Her keen insight and sharp wit will be greatly missed by all who loved and admired her.
Preceding her in death are her parents, two brothers, William and Bruce, and her middle child, Mark Munden. Surviving family are her sister, Floy Williams, her brother and sister-in-law, Garland and Joyce DeLoach, son Steve Munden, daughter Julia Salas, and granddaughters Mistral Salas and Leah Salas.
A casual memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when the family can all get together. Her ashes will be dispersed per her direction in a lovely spot in New England along the Deerfield River, where her beloved son Mark was also laid to rest.
