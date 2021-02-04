Norma Jo Cothren, age 90, of Lawton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Norma was born on June 27, 1930 to Edna Jones in Wagoner. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1948. On June 5, 1948 she married Richard Allen Cothren at First Baptist Church in Lawton. She was a homemaker, seamstress and had multiple careers to provide for her family. She was also a member of Jefferson Baptist Church and served her Lord by serving in the church.
Norma is preceded by her husband, Richard Cothren; mother, Edna Jones; sisters: Wanda Lucas and Laverne Wellman; brother, George Jones Jr.; son, Allen Cothren and his wife Norma; grandson, Michael Cothren.
Norma is survived by son, Billy Wayne Cothren and his wife Sandra of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Ronnie Cothren and his wife Diedre of Amarillo, Texas; daughter, Nancy Long and her husband Bruce of Lawton; daughter, Deborah Baldridge and her husband Bruce of Lawton; sister, Barbara Fried of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughter, Stephanie Cothren of Fort Worth, Texas; grandson, Christopher of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughter, Jennifer Long; grandson, Ryan Cothren; granddaughter, Chelsea Majewski; granddaughter, Kara Word; grandson, John Long; seven great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Funeral services for Norma Jo Cothren will be on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
