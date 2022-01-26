Graveside services for Norma Jean “Huddleston” Schneberger will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Celestial Gardens Cemetery in Cyril under direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Kip Ackley officiating.
Norma was born on July 23, 1930 in Fletcher, and died peacefully on Jan. 23, 2022 in Cyril at 91 ½ years old.
Norma was a 1948 graduate of Fletcher High School and attended Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha for one year. She married her high school sweetheart “Eddie” Schneberger on April 30, 1951 in South Carolina, where he was stationed in the Army. They bought their home on Pritchard Drive in 1954 where she stayed at home for many years raising her four children and lived in that same home until 2020 when she moved in with her daughter Kathy.
After her children were grown, she became the Site Manager at the Cyril Senior Nutrition Center where she worked for several years. She enjoyed traveling and taking group trips with her sister-in-laws, Eva Schneberger and other friends. Some of the places they visited included Hawaii, Niagara Falls and several New England States.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband Raymond “Eddie” Schneberger and grandson Blake McKee; parents Floy and Lois Huddleston; brother Raymond Huddleston; sisters: Eva Mae Staggs, Dorothy “Dot” Bishop, Helen Lovett and twin sister, Ima Jean Huddleston.
Norma is survived by a daughter, Regina and Danny Smith of Cyril; daughter, Kathy Moore of Cyril; son, Don and Donna Schneberger of Blanchard and daughter, Lisa and Mark McKee of Moore; her grandchildren: Stacy Smith; Kari Smith and David Biggs; Mandy and Adam Gray; Sam and Lindsey Moore; Megan and Dustin Moreno; Ryan McKay; Adam and Bonnie Schneberger; Erin and Shawn Eisenman and Caleb and Karrah McKee; great-grandchildren: Logan Pope; Jack Biggs; Kayden Camp; Grayson Gray; Maddie, Mason and Major Moreno; Mackenzie McKay; Nora Schneberger; Brooklyn and Khloe Eisenman and Lucy and Noa McKee and one on the way; sister-in-law, Juanita Jump and special friend Priscilla Moore.