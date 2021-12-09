Funeral service for Norma J. Dinse will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor and Rev. Richard Mayer, Pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church, Pea Ridge, Arkansas officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Apache, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Norma J. Dinse, 79, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2021.
Norma was born in Oklahoma City, on March 9, 1942 to Juanita Thelma (Tanquary) and Harry Norman Jadlot. She lived in Bethany, until the age of 4, at which time she moved to Edmond. Her high school education was received in the Edmond school systems. She then attended Draughon School of Business. She married her first husband, Jerry Don Barton, on Nov. 21, 1964 and became widowed on Sept. 27, 1977. She was employed at Adam Mills Corp., Edmond. Norma married Virgil W. Dinse on May 27, 1978 at her home at Lake Hiwassee, Arcadia. Together they moved to Lawton in 1979. On March 27, 1988, she was confirmed in Christ and was a devoted member of St. John Lutheran Church. She was highly regarded and accomplished many things that she was very proud of, such as being a member of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) and holding several offices. She also helped to form St. John Lutheran Preschool in 1997 where she taught. Some of Norma’s passions in life were tending to her beautiful flowers, farming with her husband, being a faithful homemaker, and living a life of God with her church. She was a teacher and very passionate about being a loving part of the children’s lives.
Her husband, Virgil W. Dinse, of the home, survives her. Also surviving her are her children: Diana and husband Simon Quintero of Lawton; Alan Dinse and wife, Kathy of Wellston; David Dinse and his friend, Jarod Peters of Oklahoma City; Mark Dinse and his friend, Nona Ruggles, of Wellston; Carolyn Dinse of Wellston; grandchildren: Chris Dinse and wife Terri, of Wellston; Joshua Dinse and wife Mary; Matthew Dinse and wife Allison of Edmond; Billy and Dustin Foust, of Oklahoma City; Jamie Tice and husband Josh of Tioga, Texas; Britney Quintero, of Lawton; Brandon Quintero of Lawton and brother-in-law, Joe Quinton; eight great-grandchildren: Vickie and Scott Bucy; Valerie and Steve Mansfield and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Juanita Jadlot, Edmond; her brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Donna Jadlot of Ventura, California; sister-in-law, Ruby Quinton and mother-in-law, Ida Dinse, as well as her first husband, Jerry Don Barton.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. John Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund or LWML, 102 SW 7th, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
