Heaven claimed one of its angels on earth with the passing of Norma Faye (Hauschild) Padgett on October 12, 2020, when she succumbed to congestive heart failure in Dallas, Texas. Norma was nurtured by God’s Word and Sacrament all the days of her life and is now with the Lord Jesus forever; John 14:1-3.
Norma was born on March 25, 1936, the 5th of nine children of Walter and Mathilda Hauschild, in Dorchester, Illinois. She was baptized as an infant in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dorchester. She grew up in Gillespie, Illinois and after high school graduation pursued her passion for helping others by earning her Bachelor’s of Nursing degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. She worked at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis upon graduation where she met her husband, Reverend Stanley Delton Padgett, who was attending Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. They married on July 5, 1957 and Norma was his co-partner in ministry for the full 64 years of their union together.
Norma spent her life helping others as a faithful servant of the Lord, nursing the sick. She did this on a Lutheran mission post in New Guinea, and as a nurse in several cities in Kansas, Missouri, and New Jersey. She spent the last 33 years of her career in Oklahoma, settling in Apache and working in Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Cyril Nursing Home, and the Lawton Indian Hospital. She retired from the Lawton Indian Hospital in 2005, ending her 50-year career in nursing as the Supervisor of Nurses. The impact she had on others in this half-decade of service in her chosen profession is immeasurable.
But Norma’s biggest contribution to the world was as a mother and grandmother. She always said her happiest moments in life were when she was cuddling babies, and God gave her many to love. She had eight children, ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was nanny for four of her grandchildren, providing full-time loving care and support after her retirement from nursing. Many people in Norma’s life – patients, parishioners, and family - said she was a saint of God. The Heavenly Father made her blessed her whole life, and now she enjoys God forever.
Norma is survived by her husband, Reverend Stanley Padgett, of the home; her children, Paul Padgett and wife Sherri of Apache, OK, John Padgett and wife Natalia of Austin, TX, Michael Padgett of Stillwater, OK, Martha Ross and husband Kimble of Trophy Club, TX, Elizabeth Herink and husband Dan of Houston, TX, and Rebekah Cooksey and husband Jim of Prosper, TX; her siblings and their families, Clarence Hauschild, Melva Reid, Marguerite Tilashalski, Raymond Hauschild, and Judy Douglass, 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mathilda Hauschild, son Philip Padgett, daughter Rachel Padgett, brothers Carl and Earl Hauschild, and sister Dorothy Weaks.
She will be buried in Alma, KS with a memorial service on November 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John Lutheran Church at 218 W 2nd St in Alma. The service will be streamed online via Facebook Live. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com