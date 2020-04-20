Norma Crabtree, age 76, of Lawton passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton
Norma was born on April 16, 1943 in Bataan, Philippines to Lucio and Sofia Serrano. She graduated high school in Laguna, Philippines. She married Penny Crabtree on July 7, 1968 in Abucay, Bataan Philippines. She was a member of the Filipino-American Association. One of her favorite hobbies is fishing and she was a member of the Filipino Anglers. She loved to cook and invite friends over as well as having picnics in her backyard with these friends. She also loved camping and shopping with her many friends. Norma was also a Christmas caroler with the Filipino Club that visits nursing homes and other houses for charity.
Preceded in death by her husband, Penny Crabtree, Norma is survived by her goddaughter, Sann Nigh; godson, Jon Nigh and her friends, Laurie, Mahelbi and Rachel along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
