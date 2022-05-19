Nora Jean Allen May 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Nora Jean Allen, 79, Lawton will be Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.Mrs. Allen died May 15, 2022.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nora Jean Allen Lawton Funeral Tribute Whinery-huddleston Chapel Recommended for you Online Poll Should the federal government forgive all student loans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists