Nora Jean Allen of Lawton, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her residence in Lawton.
Nora was born in April 19, 1943 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Marion L. and Inez Barefield. Nora’s family moved to Lawton in 1948 where she attended school. She married Roger Lamascus in the late 1950’s while she was a senior in high school. They lived in a lighthouse in the harbor of Salem, Massachusetts. They had two sons from the marriage, David and Eric. She and Roger divorced in the early 1960’s and she later remarried Fred Allen in the mid 1960’s and lived in Durant. They had two sons, Michael and Steven. While living in Durant, Nora attended Southeast Missouri University and completed four years before moving back to Lawton to be near her mother in 1980. Nora had a group of friends who volunteered their time at the Animal Refuge.
She is preceded in death by her parents Marion and Inez, sister Diane and brother Dale.
She is survived by sons: David Lamascus of Claremore; Eric Lamascus, wife Laura of Santa Cruz, California; Michael and wife Cathy of Geary; and Steven and wife Inga of Calumet; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service for Nora Jean Allen will be on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.