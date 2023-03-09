Nona Mae Hines Cutnose, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023, at her home in Meers surrounded by her loved ones.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Mt. Scott Kiowa UMC with Rev. Tim Yeahquo officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery, under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Prayer Service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel.
Chuck was born March 23, 1947, to Thomas Victor Hines and Gertrude Yeahquo Hines in Lawton. Nona Mae’s Kiowa name was Ahkeh-goodle-mah.
She attended and graduated from Cache Public Schools, received her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Cameron University in 1984.
Nona dedicated her life to protecting children as a State Child Abuse Investigator for 19 years and retired in 2009. When she retired from the State, she worked for the Comanche Nation Children’s Court. She previously worked for the Lawton Police Department, Fort Sill Indian School, Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference (OIMC), and the Kiowa Tribe.
She was a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma and the granddaughter of Mae Quoetone Yeahquo and Edward Tiedle Yeahquo, the great-granddaughter of Jimmy and Bekobeah Quoetone and the great great great-granddaughter of Old Chief Lonewolf. She was a lifetime member of the Mt. Scott Kiowa UMC.
She is survived by sister, Libby Ann Hall, Tulsa; son, Victor Cutnose, of the home; daughter, Jill and Jon Peters, Meers; and Aunt Irene Spotted Horse, Meers, and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jason Cutnose, grandsons: Noah and Tyler Cutnose, and brother Charles Hines.