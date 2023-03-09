Nona Mae Hines Cutnose, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023, at her home in Meers surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Mt. Scott Kiowa UMC with Rev. Tim Yeahquo officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery, under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

