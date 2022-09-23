Noma Sue Jones Stephens, 78, of Big Spring, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at her residence.
A celebration of Life service will be 10 a.m., Monday Sept. 26, 2022 at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Deyo Mission Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
She was born Feb. 27, 1944 in Lawton, to Edward and Ramona Jones. She was a graduate of Big Spring High School. She graduated from Lawton Vo-Tech of Nursing and received her LPN and then RN degree. Noma worked for McDowell Ranch as a bookkeeper and the Area Agency of Aging in Big Spring, Texas. She also worked as a Hospice Nurse and at Cedar Crest Manor as Director of Nursing in Lawton. Noma was a very loving and caring person who would help anyone she saw in need. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and especially her grandbabies. Noma was a true outdoor woman gardening, her flowers, fishing in her younger days.
Noma is survived by three sons: Chuck Stephens and Brandi of Stilwell, KS; Shawn Stephens and wife Lou of Snyder and Edward Stephens of Sterling; one brother, Bart Jones and wife Mary of Durango, Colorado and one sister, Amber Jones of Big Spring, Texas; along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Charles Brett Stephens; father, Edward Jones; mother, Ramona Carter and her grandmother’s: Maude Kosepah and Ramona Carter.