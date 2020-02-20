Funeral service for Noma Mae Jennings will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rodney Campbell , Fletcher, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Noma Mae Jennings, 98, Lawton passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in Snyder, Oklahoma. She was born June 6, 1921 in Temple, Oklahoma to J. Lester and Meta (Chambers) McGee. Noma grew up around Temple, Oklahoma in the Cotton County area. She married Frank Bizzell and then Joseph D. Jennings. They both preceded her in death. Noma worked retail sales in men’s clothing for many years.
She is survived by her two grandsons, Joe Bizzell of Hampstead, Maryland, Jake Bizzell of Frederick, Maryland, family friend Matt Brunson of Mayflower, Arkansas and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her 2 husbands and several brothers and sisters.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.