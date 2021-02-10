Nolan Franklin was born in June 1953, the oldest of twin boys to Edgar and Lois Franklin in Milo, Oklahoma. He passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the age of 67 in Oklahoma City after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Ella, Lina, Barbara, Edgar Jr. and Russell.
He attended Lawton Public Schools and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1972 and graduated from Lincoln University with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. He met and his first wife, Carolyn Edwards, and had two girls.
Nolan worked as a Corrections Officer for the State of Missouri, while residing in Kansas City, Missouri. When he returned to Lawton, he worked at John Adams Elementary, Swinney Elementary and later at Lincoln Elementary in Lawton. He met and married his second wife, Patricia Bunkley, and had a son.
Nolan is survived by his younger twin, Olan; brothers: Garen, Dwight, and Allen; sisters: Diana and Betty; children: Nolana, Xawntoia, Nolan Chandler, Bryce, Braden; grandchildren, sons-in-law extended family, relatives and friends too numerous to list.
Nolan Franklin’s final arrangements have been entrusted to Howard Harris Funeral Services. A wake will be held at 1005 SW C Ave. Lawton, from 6 –8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, and funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Jehovah Baptist Church in Milo, with interment to follow.