A private family service for Noel “Gene” Jones will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the Sterling United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Stinnett officiating.
Burial will follow in Sterling Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Noel “Gene” Jones, age 86, was born July 11, 1933 and passed from this life into Paradise early in the morning, May 31, 2020. He was born in the midst of the Great Depression in Sterling, Oklahoma. Perhaps it is poetic that he passed into Eternity during circumstances that mirror that same era of history.
Gene was the 9th of thirteen children born to George W. and Leona Jones or as they were affectionately known, Papa & Mama. He grew up and attended school in Sterling, a graduate of the Class of 1951 of which he was class president. He was drafted into the Army in the winter of 1952. He was a proud veteran but he Always downplayed his service as he only served “stateside’ at the close of the Korean Conflict.
It was prior to his enlistment that he married the love of his life, Vida Mae Mullenix, of Fletcher, Oklahoma on August 8, 1952. They resided in Sterling, Killeen, Texas during his service, Enid, Oklahoma and finally returning to Sterling where they lived until his death.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Sterling where he served for many years as the Sunday School Superintendent, youth director (MYF) and was an active member of the choir. He worked at Fort Sill, Oklahoma as a Budget Analyst in the Department of Logistics for more the three decades. Upon retirement, he went back to work as a volunteer for the Oklahoma Blood Institute where he volunteered over 6500 hours of service.
He is survived by his wife, Vida, of the home, a son, Michael Gene Jones of Sterling, two grandsons, Michael Glenn Jones and his wife, Emily of Lawton and Scott Mitchell Jones of Sterling, five great grandchildren, Abigail, Arthur, Eileen, Ezekiel and Clayton, a brother, Donald George Jones and his wife, Sue of Kilgore, Texas and a sister Rose Elaine Lovett of Sterling. He also leaves behind a multitude of additional family, friends, former co-workers and caregivers who will miss his infectious friendship and attitude, his library of family stories and glowing personality.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the J. D. McCarty Center of Norman, Oklahoma or the Sterling United Methodist Church.
