Graveside service for Kay Wolfe age 77, of Manitou, will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Frederick Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Brent Morey officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Wolfe passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, in Manitou.
Nita Kay Wolfe was born on Jan. 10, 1945, in Frederick, to Howard and Virginia Nell (Bruner) Cooke. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Virginia and Allen Reeves. She attended Manitou Public Schools, graduating from Manitou High School with the Class of 1963. She later attended Southwestern State College in Weatherford. Kay worked as an Administrative Assistant for Community Action in Frederick for over 25 years. On Feb. 14, 1987, she and Bobby Dale Wolfe were united in marriage in Frederick. She was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping. She enjoyed people; her family was a special part of her life. Kay had a soft spot in her heart for all types of animals.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bobby Wolfe of the home; one daughter, Tina Steen and her husband Mike of Pensacola Beach, Florida; her sister, Georgia Jackson and her husband Bobby of Frederick; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Janice and Jerry Jones of Electra, Texas, and Sammy and Ramona Wolfe of Davidson; and several cousins. She was also survived by her beloved dog Maggie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Allen Reeves; her aunts and uncles: Alice and Jim Vaught; Grace and Mac Jimeson; Houston and Jesse Lee Reeves, and Genevieve and Virgil Meadows, and several cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tillman County Food Bank in memory of Nita Kay Wolfe.