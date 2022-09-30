Celebration of Life service for Nina Faye MacGirvin will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jarrett Wright and Pastor Charles Shawn Barnes officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Nina Faye MacGirvin, age 68, of Lawton passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Oklahoma City. She was born July 9, 1954 in Fort Cobb, to Walter and Billie Jo (Hodge) Gilbert. She and her family moved to Lawton when she was one year old. She attended Lawton Public Schools and graduated from Eisenhower High School. She married George Charles MacGirvin on Feb. 13, 1982 in Lawton.
Nina was a faithful member of the Lawton-Fort Sill First United Pentecostal Church where she joyfully participated in many areas of service, teaching children’s Sunday School, and being the church organist. God was most important to her.
Nina began working at the age of 17 with the Boy Scouts of America, Last Frontier Council, as the store manager and assistant registrar at the Laura Fields Service Center in Lawton. She worked there for over 50 years. She also worked at Ouida’s Cleaners for ten years.
She left a lasting impact on countless people throughout her life. She was a gifted artist, seamstress and comedian.
Survivors include her husband, of the home; two children: Pastor Charles Shawn Barnes and his wife, Laurie and Katrina Louise Crick and her husband, Ron, all of Batesville, Arkansas; brother, Billy Gilbert, Lawton; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; uncle, Michael Gilbert, Hooks, Texas; aunts: Shirley Wright and Jean Gilbert, both of Lawton and Mary Jenkins, Duncan; cousins: Cecelia Gilbert and Cynthia Gilbert, both of Hooks, Texas; Amber Grimett, Lawton and Andrew Wright, Chickasha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts: Ouida Gilbert, Claudine Gilbert and Bobbie Gilbert and uncles: Judge Edward Wright, William Gilbert and Jack Gilbert.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Black Beaver District, Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America, 3031 N.W. 64th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.