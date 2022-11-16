Memorial service for Nilda Cliftene Rodriguez will be at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawton, with Father Price Grimes of Oklahoma City officiating.
Nilda Cliftene Rodríguez, 86, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Nilda was born Dec. 13, 1935 in Snyder, to Geneva Hodson Ellis and Joe Ellis. She grew up in Snyder and later was married in October 1958 to Lt. Col. retired José Luis Rodríguez-Leon in Lawton. José was born in Madrid, Spain. They met while both were working at Fort Sill. They were married for 41 years before José passed away in 1999. In the years following the passing of José, Nilda studied to become a Roman Catholic and, like José, became a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church parish in Lawton. Nilda was a great mother and friend. She lived for her husband, children and the welfare of others.
Nilda is survived by her two daughters: Jaye M. Rodríguez-Keepers of Kingwood, Texas, and Anna María Rodríguez-Martin of Norman; one son, Anthony Ellis Rodríguez of Mountain View, California; one stepson, Mark Carlton of Studio City, California; four grandchildren: Lauren Keepers-Benson of Kingwood, Texas; Emily Keepers-Stahl of Denver, Colorado; Lia Teresa Martin of Washington D.C., and Mateo Rafael Rodríguez-Deal of Calabasas, California, and two great-grandchildren. Nilda is also survived by her brothers, Charles Daily and Ron Daily of the Modesto area in California.
Nilda is preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. retired José Luis Rodríguez-Leon, her parents, one sister, Joan Akin, and one brother Coy Daily.
Nilda will be buried with her husband José at a later date at the Old Post Cemetery at Fort Sill.