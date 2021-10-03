It is with great sadness that the family of Nicole “Nikki” Renee Sharum announces her passing on Sept. 29, 2021. She is now at peace and whole for the first time ever, wrapped in our Saviour’s loving arms.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at University Church of Christ with Eric Sharum officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream at the University Church of Christ Lawton Facebook page.
Nicole “Nikki” Renee Sharum was born at the Seaway Hospital in Trenton, Michigan on Sept. 15, 1972 to David and Shirley (Gill) Sharum. Nikki was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus and underwent a number of different surgeries to treat her condition at the Shriners Hospital for Children. Her disabilities resulted in her being selected once as the Easter Seals Poster Child. It has been a long journey for our little fighter since the day she was born. Through God’s gift of her to us and only by His grace, combined by her loving determined parents and family who never gave up, she beat all imaginable odds throughout her 49 years.
Nikki and her family moved to Iron River, Michigan at a young age. She attended Central Elementary School and graduated from West Iron County High School in 1991. She was able to gain her independence as a young adult, living on her own in Iron River and working at McDonalds Restaurant for several years. She moved to Lawton in 1997 and lived at Goodwill Village. Later she transitioned to assisted living at Henryetta, McCall’s Chapel in Ada, Hastings, and then back to Lawton to be closer to family.
Her faith was very important. She was confirmed at Grace Covenant Church in Iron River, Michigan. She loved collecting figurines, flowers, music, dancing and pets.
Nikki is survived by her parents, David and Shirley Sharum, of Lawton; three siblings and their spouses: Lorri and Kevin Cramer, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Eric and Cae Sharum, Lawton; and Heather and Dave Johnson, Kansas City, Missouri; niece and nephews: Caleb Sharum, Lawton; Hunter Cramer, Rockford, Illinois; Emily Johnson, Kansas City, Missouri; Joshua and Maggie Sharum, Tulsa; and Jacob Johnson, Raleigh, North Carolina; several aunts and uncles; and a special friend, Michael Vaughn, Ada.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Nellie Gill and Leonard and Bernice Sharum.
The family would like to thank all the many caregivers who gave her love and support over the years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Church, 316 Jasper Street, Iron River, MI 49935.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.