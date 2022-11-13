Funeral Mass for Nicole Maria Prowell will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, Pastor officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. The family will greet friends in the chapel immediately following the Rosary.
Nicole Maria Prowell passed away on Nov. 10, 2022, in Lawton, at the age of 47 with her family by her side. She was born June 15, 1975, on Father’s Day, to Ivan Ray and Mary Julia (Sarabia) Prowell. She attended Will Rogers Elementary School in the special needs program and completed her education at MacArthur High School. She touched the lives of many with her infectious smile, her adorable giggles and her special way of communicating that was unmistakable. She enjoyed listening to her boom box, watching game shows, ice skating and “specific” cartoons on television. She would always be sure to let others know when it was time to change the channel or DVD. She strongly disliked any, and all commercials and would make her feelings known. She especially enjoyed drives through the Wichita Mountains, having the home filled with loved ones for visits and nice, long warm soaks in the bathtub.
Nicole is survived by her mother, Mary Prowell (Sarabia); her sisters: Jonea Hammond and husband Brent of Lawton; Daniela Little and husband Jeff of Lawton; her aunt Victoria Van Sickel and husband Jim of Elgin; her niece Julia Ross and husband Connor of Yukon; her nephews: Noah and Jarret Hammond of Lawton; cousins: Jade Nichols and husband Tyler of Anna, Texas; Enrique Van Sickel of Stillwater, and five great nieces: Mia, Aubree, Aria, Luca and Isla Ross, all of Yukon. She is also survived by a very special caregiver, Jennifer McHenry.
She was preceded in death by her father Ivan R. Prowell and her grandmother, Lucy L. Sarabia, both of Lawton.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the ICU staff and the Respiratory Therapy Department of CCMH for their excellent care and compassion they provided to Nicole and her family.