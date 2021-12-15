Nick Tahchawwickah Sr. was born Oct. 18, 1956 in Lawton, to Rev. Nicholas and Peggy Tahchawwickah.
Nick went to his heavenly reward on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 with loved ones by his side.
I am home in Heaven, dear ones; Oh, so happy and so bright! There is perfect joy and beauty in this everlasting life. All the pain and grief is over, Every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, Safely home in Heaven at last Did you wonder I so calmly Trod the valley of shade?
Oh! But Jesus’ arm to lean on, Could I have one doubt or dread? Then you must not grieve so sorely, For I love you dearly still; Try to look beyond earth’s shadows, Pray to trust our Father’s Will. There is work still waiting for you. So you must not idly stand; Do it now, While life remaineth, You shall rest in Jesus’ land. When that work is all completed, He will gently call you Home; Oh, the rapture of that meeting, Oh. The joy to see you come!
Nick is survived by his wife, Dorothy E. Tahchawwickah; children: Nicholas Tahchawwickah, Nathan Tahchawwickah, Nick Tahchawwickah Jr., Demi Tahchawwickah; daughter-in-laws: Loribeth Tahchawwickah, and Jessica Tahchawwickah; son-in-law, Jeff Buttry; sisters and brother: Jean Wang; Sue and Nick Fallahzadeh; and Sonya Tahchawwickah; grandchildren: Romeo Tahchawwickah; Karina Tahchawwickah; Camron Tahchawwickah; Dominick Tahchawwickah; Jeffery Buttry; Alexander Tahchawwickah; Neeko Tahchawwickah; Elena Tahchawwickah; he is also survived by uncles: George and Gerry Wermy; Pete Coffey; aunts: Rose Nauni and Velma Kimble.
Nick is preceded in death by parents: Rev. Nicholas and Peggy Tahchawwickah; grandparents: Jacob Tahchawwickah and Flora Todossey; Agnes and Donald Wermy; uncles: Donald Wermy Jr.; Glen Wermy; and Vernon Cable; aunts: Gloria Cable; Leatrice Wermy; Roberta Wermy; and Betsy Wermy; son, Neil Tahchawwickah; sister, Flora Hernandez-Shaw; brother, Baby Chulik; brother-in-laws: Cony Wang; Freddie Hernandez; and Tommy Joe Frazier.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Pastor Zack Smithson officiating. Burial to follow at Cache KCA Cemetery in Cache, OK under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.