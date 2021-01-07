Nick J. Richards passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, at the age of 75. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 30 years, Maria; his 3 loving children: Nicole, Nickolas, and Katy; brother Jerry, Jerry’s children Diana and Denise; sister, Mayree Clark, her husband, Jeff, their children Brady and Cale; and his father Frank. He is preceded in passing by his mother, Violet. Private services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Guests are invited to join through the livestream link at https://tinyurl.com/hcfhlive. He was kind, he was selfless, he always did what was right, and he always put the wellbeing of others before himself. A friend to all, he was the best of us and will be sorely missed for many, many years to come.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.