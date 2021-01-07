Nick J. Richards passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, at the age of 75. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 30 years, Maria; his 3 loving children: Nicole, Nickolas, and Katy; brother Jerry, Jerry’s children Diana and Denise; sister, Mayree Clark, her husband, Jeff, their children Brady and Cale; and his father Frank. He is preceded in passing by his mother, Violet. Private services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Guests are invited to join through the livestream link at https://tinyurl.com/hcfhlive. He was kind, he was selfless, he always did what was right, and he always put the wellbeing of others before himself. A friend to all, he was the best of us and will be sorely missed for many, many years to come.

