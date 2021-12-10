Funeral service for Neva Landers will be 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church, south of Lawton, with Billy Landers of Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Neva Landers, 89, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 8, 2021. She was born in Elmore City, to Walter and Suzy (Hawkins) Pickens on Dec. 26, 1931.
She attended Lincoln School and at 15, she married Donald Edwin Landers in 1946. Together they ran the Central Wrecker Service in Lawton. Neva was a member of Bible Baptist Church for 33 plus years and taught Sunday School. She played the piano and also sang in the choir. Neva loved the Lord with all her heart and was quick to tell others about Jesus so they too, could experience His unconditional love.
After the death of Donald, she married William J. Mallette in 2008 and they started Holy Trinity Ministries together. Later in life, she suffered several accidents that resulted in broken bones and hospital stays, which eventually left her immobile. The Lord led Neva to write gospel tracks and she passed out thousands of them at every opportunity, whether in person or by mail.
Neva departed this Earth peacefully in her sleep and is now walking side by side with her First Love, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her loving husband Will Mallette of Lawton; her sons: Bill Landers, Stanley Landers, Johnny Landers, and Shawn Landers, all of Lawton. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren. Neva was loved by many friends and neighbors and was a true inspiration to all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Suzy Pickens; stepfather, Robert Fuller; first husband, Donald E. Landers; seven brothers: Earl, Roy (Dobber), Lloyd, Lewis, Delbert, Calvin (Gigs), Raeford (Dude); three sisters: Mildred (Maggie), Alice, Unav; and one daughter, Susan.