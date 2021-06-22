Funeral service for Neva Lee Walbrick will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor of First Baptist East, Lawton officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Neva Lee Walbrick, 89, Lawton passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home in Lawton. She was born April 23, 1932 in Gainesville, Texas to Lee “Duke” and Lucy (Baker) Barnes. She married Jack Walbrick on Sept. 4, 1948 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They would have been married 73 years in September. Neva retired from Arkla-Gas Company in Lawton after 22 years in the customer service department. She loved music, dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband Jack Walbrick of the home; two sons: Henry Ray “Hank” Walbrick and wife Lafton of Ada; Jackie Lee Walbrick and wife Sheila of Lawton; three grandchildren: Tisha Kay “TK” Fuller and husband Phillip of Ada; Bo Jared Walbrick of Ada; Kyle Lee Walbrick and wife Lacey of Elgin; and four great-grandchildren; Grace LeeAnn Walbrick; Kale Fuller; Kolton Fuller and a great-granddaughter due in September.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a sister.
