Funeral service for Neta El Kouri will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with her son, Danny El Kouri officiating.
Burial will be in Hobart Rose Cemetery, Hobart, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Neta El Kouri was born March 26, 1937 in Roosevelt, to Clifton Dorsey Terry, Sr. and Mittie Mae (Hamilton) Terry. She grew up in Roosevelt and was a 1955 graduate of Roosevelt High School. She married Tony El Kouri on Sept. 24, 1955 in Roosevelt. She later married Bob Payne in October of 1986 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She worked several different places throughout her life but was primarily a homemaker. She was particularly proud of obtaining her realtor’s license in 1984 and worked at Sequoyah Realty in Altus.
Neta was baptized at the Baptist Church in Roosevelt. She enjoyed music and dancing and often attended dances at Cooperton and musicals at Warren and Tipton. She loved strawberry milkshakes.
She is survived by her daughters: Debby El Kouri, Mangum, and Mary El Kouri, Weatherford; her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Lori El Kouri, Lawton; five grandchildren and their spouses: Abe and Stephanie El Kouri; Joe Dan and April El Kouri; John Paul and Emily El Kouri; Sheridan and Eli Garcia and Thomas and McKensey El Kouri; 13 great-grandchildren and a soon to be born great-granddaughter; four siblings: Glenda Autrey; Joe Terry and wife Barbara; Don Terry and wife Rhonda and Dewana Pitts; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Bob Copeland.
Her parents, two brothers C.D. Terry Jr. and Paul Terry, and a great-granddaughter preceded her in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com