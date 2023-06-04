Funeral for Nelma “Claudine” (Woods) Duncan, age 102, of Frederick, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Orr Gray Gish Chapel with Rev. George Garner officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Claudine passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Frederick. Burial will be in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery.
She was the fourth of four children born Feb. 3, 1921, at the Woods family home northwest of Frederick to William Floyd and Texie Euelle (Hayes) Woods. She attended Union #146 Grade School in Burt’s Spur Community and was Valedictorian of the 8th grade graduating class. She was also active in 4-H Club and won the “4-H Round Up” trip to Stillwater in the 8th grade.
The family moved 4 1/2 miles west of Frederick in 1934 and she started attending Frederick High School, graduating with the Class of 1938. She sang solo “A Perfect Day” at the Baccalaureate Program. Claudine married Walter S. “Jack” Duncan Jr. on May 27, 1939 at her parent’s home three miles south of Tipton. Jack and Claudine were happily married for 75 years. They established a home in a new house provided by his parents, Walter and Cora Duncan, five miles west and 3/4 miles north of Frederick where she lived for 76 years. She then moved into Frederick and lived on her own until her passing. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, northwest of Frederick for 50 years and a member of First Baptist Church of Frederick since 1977. Her main interests were family, church, school activities, P.T.A. President, W. M. U. local and associational offices, Bethel Young People’s Director and Music Director. She was also a soloist and wrote personalized poems for scores of weddings, showers and funerals. She was a team member in over 100 lay renewal weekends in Baptist churches in three states. She was a homemaker, clerical worker, office manager — employed by Betsy Bra Manufacturing Co., B.E. Carter, a cotton buyer at the Frederick CO-OP and Alpian Gins; worked at Tillman County Monument Co. and Frederick Funeral Home, later Orr Gray-Gish.
Survivors include her children: Dena Northcutt of Frederick and D’Ann Gabriel and husband Paul of Amarillo; grandchildren: Scott Duncan and wife Jan, of Oklahoma City, Michelle and Nicole Northcutt of Dallas, Texas, and Matthew Gabriele and wife Shianne of Frederick.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edgar and Anna (Shaw) Woods. Her parents, William Floyd and Texie Euelle (Hayes) Woods. Her siblings: sister, Cleta (Woods) Landes, and two brothers: Loren Aldon Woods and Jual Anthon Woods. Her husband, Walter “Jack” Duncan Jr., her son, Lawrence “Larry” Allen Duncan, and her son-in-law, William “Bill” Hollan Northcutt.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, c/o Missions, 201 E. Grand, Frederick, OK 73542, in loving memory of Claudine Duncan.