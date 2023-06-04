Funeral for Nelma “Claudine” (Woods) Duncan, age 102, of Frederick, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Orr Gray Gish Chapel with Rev. George Garner officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Claudine passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Frederick. Burial will be in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery.

