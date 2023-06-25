Nelda Ruth Thompson, 80, went to be with Jesus on June 23, 2023.
Nelda was born June 13, 1943, in Madison County, Alabama to Arthur and Lola Wilburn. Nelda met the love of her life Bobby Leon Thompson, and they were married on Dec. 7, 1963. They had four daughters. Nelda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Bobby Thompson; daughters and their spouses: Kimberly and Daniel Hewitt, Janie and David Dees, Dee Dee Thompson and Allen Jackson, and Brenda Thompson; grandchildren: Bobby Hewitt, Shandra Arrington and her spouse Kerry, Christy Dees, and Ryan Dees; great-grandchildren: Kihe Arrington, Shylah Arrington, Traedyn Mihecoby, and Grace Mihecoby; sisters: Sue Mitchell and spouse Johnny, and Sarah Hamrick; sister and brothers-in-law, Lavera and Robert Byrd, and Kenneth Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lola Wilburn; mother and father-in-law, Jack and Eva Marie Thompson; brothers: Alton Wilburn, Aaron Wilburn, and Jackie Wilburn; sister, Betty Thornton; and grandson, Kyle Mihecoby.
Funeral service for Nelda Thompson will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Celestial Gardens in Cyril, under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home, with Pastor Billy Harmon officiating. Visitation will take place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel.