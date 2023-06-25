Nelda Ruth Thompson, 80, went to be with Jesus on June 23, 2023.

Nelda was born June 13, 1943, in Madison County, Alabama to Arthur and Lola Wilburn. Nelda met the love of her life Bobby Leon Thompson, and they were married on Dec. 7, 1963. They had four daughters. Nelda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

