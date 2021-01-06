On Sunday Jan. 3, 2021, Neil Tahchawwickah, loving husband and father of four children passed away at age 37. Neil was born on May 5, 1983 in Lawton, to Nick and Dorothy (Pino) Tahchawwickah. On Aug. 14, 2004 he married Loribeth (Subialdea) Tahchawwickah. They had three sons, Romeo Tahchawwickah, Camron Tahchawwickah, and Dominick Tahchawwickah, and one daughter, Karina Tahchawwickah. Neil had a passion for music and art and had the ability to connect his creative side with both to share with others. Neil was born to lead and always held his head high in any situation. His quick wit, infectious smile, and sense of humor always made being in his presence fun and memorable.
Neil is preceded in death by: grandfather Reverend Nick Tahchawwickah, aunt Flora Hernandez, and uncles: Cony Wang, Freddie Hernandez and Tommy Joe Frazier. He is also preceeded in death by grandfather, Robert Pino Sr., and grandmother, Annabelle Pino, uncles: Albert Pino, Wilbert Pino, Johnny Pino, Jerry White, and Gerard Andrews, and by cousin’s: Jesse Pino, Jules Nells, and McKenna Talamante.
Neil is survived by his father, Nick Tahchawwickah and mother, Dorothy (Pino) Tahchawwickah; his wife Loribeth (Subialdea) Tahchawwickah; grandmother, Peggy Tahchawwickah; his four children: Romeo Tahchawwickah, Karina Tahchawwickah, Camron Tahchawwickah, and Dominick Tahchawwickah; his brothers: Nicholas Tahchawwickah, Nathan Tahchawwickah, Nick Tahchawwickah Jr. and his sister, Demi Tahchawwickah; three nephews: Jeffery Buttry, Alexander Tahchawwickah, and Neeko Tahchawwickah; aunts: Jean Wang, Sue Fallahzadeh, Sonya Tahchawwickah, and uncle Nick Fallahzadeh.
Also survived by Robert Pino Sr. and Aqnes, Roberta and Andy Abeita, Rebecca White, Carolyn and Vernon Cable, Rachel Andrews, Roqer Pino and Dorcas, Ruth and Guy Silago, Gloria and Julius Nells, Magdelina Pino and Toby, and Hope Contreras, also 44 cousins plus many more family and friends.
Neil was loved by many and will be extremely missed.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at the Cache KCA Cemetery west of Cache with Pastor Matt Asetamy officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Wednesday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please wear a face mask and social distance because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.