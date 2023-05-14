Graveside service for Neil L. Armstrong, retired Lawton Police Officer, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Burial with military and police department honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet guests on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Neil L. Armstrong, 68, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Lawton.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1955, in Stillwater, to Milton L. and Barbara Ann (McKinney) Armstrong. The family eventually moved to Yreka, California and he graduated from Yreka High School in 1973. Shortly after high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving six years. He married the love of his life Charmayne Mandl on May 24, 1974, in Yreka, California. After serving his country the family stayed in Lawton and he joined the Lawton Police Department in 1988. He served the Lawton community for 24 years, retiring in 2013.
He was an avid OU fan, who loved watching football! He also enjoyed being at home with his family, reading, and taking drives through the Wildlife Refuge to look and listen for bugling elk.
Neil was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and will be missed by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Charmayne S. Armstrong; sister, Lisa Armstrong of Waukesha, Wisconsin; daughter, Heather Mohler and husband Chad of Yukon; son, Travis Armstrong and wife Morgan of Oak Point, Texas; four grandchildren: Riley Mohler, Reagan Mohler, Hallie Armstrong, and Parker Armstrong.