INDIAHOMA — Memorial service for Nedra Dawn Freeman will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Indiahoma Church of Christ, Indiahoma.
Dawn Freeman, 80, of Cache, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. at her home in Cache. Dawn was born Nov. 15, 1941, on a farm 5 miles south of Cache to Jasper William and Alta Augusta (Sexton) Harmon. It was a farm her great-grandparents, who immigrated from Germany, obtained during the 1902 land drawing.
Dawn grew up and later married Johnnie Lee Freeman on July 2, 1959. She earned her Master of Education degree in Special Education from Oklahoma University in 1974 and began teaching at Alex, Oklahoma, for five years and then at Cache Public Schools for 38 years.
She was president of the Cache Alumni Association and organizer of the Comanche County Championship Domino Tournament, which raised funds for scholarships.
Dawn is survived by three children: Teresa Lee Palmer, Johnnie Wayne Freeman and James William Freeman; three grandchildren: Ray Arron Ratliff, Heather Rose Hall, and Cody Freeman; two great-grandchildren: Brysin Lee Ratliff and Jericho Don Ratliff; one sister, Irene Runnels; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to the charity of your choice in the name of Mrs. Dawn Freeman.