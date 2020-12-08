Neal E. Alexander, age 85 of Elgin, passed away in Lawton, on Dec. 6, 2020. He was born Jan. 6, 1935 in Anthony, Kansas to Gerald Leroy and Mabel Gertrude (Winans) Alexander. Neal was raised in Oklahoma and graduated from Binger High School in 1953. After graduation, he enlisted with the United States Air Force. He served our country proudly and retired on Jan. 31, 1974. He married Arlene Rudisill on July 3, 1958 in Midwest City. To this union was born three children. The family made their home in many different places while Neal was in the Air Force. When he retired, they made their home in Gracemont, where they lived until their move to Elgin in 2002. He was a very compassionate, hard working man and would be the first to help others when in need. He enjoyed fishing, golf, softball, vegetable gardening, motorcycles, sprint car races and watching old westerns. Neal was always ready for an adventure. He loved to organize block parties and hold barbecues. He was a volunteer driver for the cancer center in Lawton, and a member of the VFW and the American Legion Post 306 in Fletcher.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Buddy Alexander and wife; Terri of Ponca City; Dee Schendel and husband, Paul of Choctaw and Tami Alexander of Elgin; brother, Danny Alexander of Nescatunga; grandchildren: Jackson Alexander of Starkville, Mississippi; Amanda Schendel of Choctaw and Alex Schendel of Oklahoma City; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Neal is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; sister, Barbara Voreis, three brothers: Larry, Harold Dean and Earl Alexander.
Graveside services will be at 1p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at the Murray Cemetery in Binger. Chaplain Mike Shklar will officiate.
Services under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Anadarko.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: American Legion Post #306,
P.O. Box 301. Fletcher, OK 73541
