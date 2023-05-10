Neal B. Coffin died unexpectedly in Oklahoma City, at the age of 86.
Neal was the oldest child of Howard B. and Ruth B. Coffin, born in 1936 in their family home in Cyril, where he graduated high school.
Neal is survived by his wife Tomi (“Mia”) Coffin of Cyril; his sister Kaye Agee, of Edmond, and brother and sister-in-law Dale and Judy Coffin of Duncan; son, Howard D. Coffin, and his wife Cheri Coffin; son David B. Coffin and his wife, Sonja J. Coffin; daughter Catherine C. Winslow and her husband Jay Winslow; and finally daughter Stephanie Hale and her husband Sam Hale. Neal also leaves his beloved grandchildren: children of Howard and Cheri — Zachary, Sarah and Benjamin Coffin, and Taylor and Lauren Aguirre; children of David and Sonja — Brandon, Shawn and Morgan Coffin; children of Catherine and Jay — Erika, Morgan, Kevin, Joseph and Lauren Winslow and Ethan Coffin; children of Stephanie and Sam — Aiden and Ava Hale.
Neal lived a life of adventure and enlisted in the Army at the age of 19, which took him to Okinawa where he met the love of his life, Tomi Chinen. They were married on Dec. 23, 1962. Neal left the military after three years and eventually built his General Insurance Agency practice, selling life insurance to the retired military servicemen in Okinawa, Vietnam and eventually the Philippines, before moving back to the family home in Cyril, which was next door to his parents’ home. While in Cyril, Neal dabbled in investments. He instilled in his family the importance of a college education and together with Mia, worked hard to pay for 100% of the college expenses of their four children so they would not be burdened with student loan debt.
Neal served on the Board of Directors for Wichita National Life Insurance Company in Lawton for over 25 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason.
Neal spent his time reading excessively and buying and selling World coins and paper currency. There was not a topic that Neal did not know something about, and he could carry on a conversation with anyone. Although a very private person, he was very proud of his children and grandchildren, and would often embellish their accomplishments when talking to whomever he came across at the local Post Office.
Neal had a wonderful sense of humor, and his favorite saying was “Never ruin a good story for lack of facts...” The family would like to say their thanks to those that were kind to and patient with Neal, as sometimes when he got your ear, he would not let go for a while.
The funeral is scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home at 410 W. Cole Avenue, Fletcher, Oklahoma 73541, with graveside services to follow at Celestial Gardens Cemetery in Cyril. Visiting hours will be at the Fletcher Funeral Home in Fletcher, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Neal’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Christian Church in Cyril, at 216 W Main St, Cyril, OK 73029.
An online Guestbook is available at https://www.fletcherandelginfuneral.com.