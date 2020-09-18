A memorial service for Nathan L. Clark, 89, of Rush Springs, Oklahoma, will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Rock Creek Cemetery.
Mr. Clark passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home in Rush Springs, Oklahoma at the age of 89.
Nathan L. Clark was born October 2, 1930 in the Letitia Community east of Lawton to Lester and Jewel (Monk) Clark. He attended grade school at Ash Grove School east of Lawton and Hillside School south of Lawton. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1948. He married Anita Attway on January 14, 1949. He worked at Fairmont Creamery from 1949 to 1958 as an accountant and later as an account salesman. He worked for Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Texas from 1962 to 1981 as a District Manager in Amarillo and Fort Worth, TX. He then worked for C&T Financial Service as a director of sales in Dallas until his retirement in 1995. Nathan married Janice Strange at that same time. Nathan’s love was golf and he played in the Heart of Texas Businessman’s Tournament in Brady, TX on Memorial Day for 50 years with his best friend, Jim Gay.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Strange, of the home; 1 son, Steve Clark and his wife Donna, of Early, TX; 1 daughter, Cathy Griffith and her husband Scott, of Amarillo, TX; 1 brother, Glen Clark and his wife Sandi, of Duncan; 3 sisters: JoAnn Clark and her husband David, of Muskogee, Sarita Blackburn, of OKC, and Trease Lee and her husband David, of Lawton; 3 grandsons; and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Jewel Clark; a baby girl, Cynthia Clark; and a granddaughter, Dawn.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.