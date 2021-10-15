Narra Kern peacefully passed away on Oct. 13, 2021 at the age of 75.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Cache Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service, Lawton.
Narra was born April 25, 1946 to Paul Jr. and Madge (Kirby) Jones in Wichita Falls, TX. She attended Cache High School and graduated in May 1964. The same year she married Oliver Kern, Cache, on Aug. 10, 1964. They recently celebrated their 57th Wedding Anniversary. Narra worked in her family hardware store, Jones Lumber Company, until 1976. She served as a substitute teacher at Cache High School for many years, as well as a volunteer for the Cache 4-H and FFA. In 1989, she became an employee with BMT. Narra retired from BMT in 2014.
Narra is survived by her husband, Oliver Kern, of the home; one daughter, Chris Kern-Garcia, of Oklahoma City; her son-in-law, Alex Garcia, of Oklahoma City; one brother, Larry Don Jones, Tulsa; two brother-in-laws: Jerry Kern and Pete Kern, Cache; one sister-in-law, Pat (Kern) Waller, Marlow; two grandchildren: Mile Garcia, Shawnee; and, Macy Garcia, Oklahoma City; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Paul Morris Jones; and sister-in-law, Kay (Kern) Cochrane.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the Cache Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 52, Cache, OK 73527 in her memory.