Graveside service for Naomi Mitchell (87) of Sterling will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020 at the Mountain View Cemetery located 3 miles north and ¼ east of Sterling on Wolf Rd. The service will be under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Pastor Chris Stinnett of the Sterling Methodist Church will officiate the service. Visitation will be on Monday Dec. 14, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Family will greet guest on Tuesday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. Masks and social distancing are requested by the family.
Mrs. Mitchell passed away at her home with her family by her side on Saturday Dec. 12, 2020.
Gladys Naomi (Ridley) Mitchell was born on a farm southeast of Apache on Aug.18, 1933 to Elmer D Ridley and Kathleen (Heilman) Ridley. She attended grade school at a small one room schoolhouse (Beaver Valley) south of Elgin and graduated high school from Elgin in 1951. She married Sam Mitchell Dec. 26, 1950.They lived in Camp Rucker Alabama while Sam was in the Army. Sam was the love of her life. They grew up only 1 mile apart and practically knew each other their whole lives. They were married for 64 years. Naomi worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone as an operator for a brief time, but she spent most all of her life as a very dedicated wife, mom, grandmother, farmwife and homemaker. She took this job very seriously. She fixed three meals a day for family and anyone whom would stop by the ranch. She loved visitors and you could not leave without her offering to serve you something from her kitchen!
Naomi was preceded in death by her father Elmer D Ridley, Mother Kathleen (Heilman) Ridley and husband Sam Mitchell.
She is survived by her three daughters: Christie Pettijohn and husband Jerry Pettijohn; Cheryle Bussey and husband Rick Bussey; Charlotte Snider and husband Donnie Snider; one son: Sam D Mitchell and wife Duane Mitchell; 13 grandchildren: LW McGee; Jennifer New and husband Kelly New; Katrina Harrelson and husband Ricky Harrelson; Tony Richardson; Amy Griffin and husband Wayne Griffin; Dana Massey and husband Terry; Carly Morris and husband Todd Morris; Amber White and husband Justin White; Casey Snider and wife Mary; River Mitchell; Montana Mitchell and wife Becky; Clancy Mitchell and wife Erin; and Oaklee Mitchell. 16 great-grandchildren: Emily Evans; Tyler McGee; Shaleigh McGee; Carson New; Gunner New; Chayton Snider; Gracie Snider; Paisley Griffin; Riley Matheny; Kinlee Massey; Devan Whitten; Briar White; Canyon White; Embry Snider; Logan Snider and Ridley Snider. one great great-grandchild: Sawyer Whitten.
