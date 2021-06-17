Funeral service for Naomi L. (Alexander) Cross will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1428 SW Jefferson Avenue, Lawton, with Reverend James E. Thornton, Host Pastor, and Elder Antonio Johnson, officiating. A face covering will be required.
Public visitation and viewing will be 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Howard-Harris Funeral Home, 1003 Southwest C Ave, Lawton. A face covering will be required.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Home.
Naomi L. (Alexander) Cross, 91, Lawton, passed away, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Lawton.
Naomi L. Cross was born May 13, 1930 to Jesse and Ertie Alexander in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She attended public schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1949.
Naomi and Vernon Cross were united in holy matrimony on Oct. 4, 1951. To this union, eight children were born. Naomi and Vernon were married for 55 years until his death in November 2006.
Naomi was a homemaker from the birth of the first child to the birth of the last child. She later entered the labor workforce and was employed at multiple organizations on Fort Sill. She retired with 20 years of civil service in January 1993 at Fort Sill.
Naomi is survived by her two daughters: Naomi Shepherd and her husband Steve; Elizabeth McCullough and her husband Maurice; four sons: Jesse Cross and his wife Cheryl; Michael Cross and his wife Vernita; Cornelius Cross and his wife Maureen; Benjamin Cross and his wife Tiffany; son-in-law, Joe Nathan Ruise; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Vernon Cross, daughter, Sharon Ruise, son, Jonathan Cross, great-grand sons: Isaiah Cross and Alex Allen, three brothers: Osborne, O’ Leary, Elzo Alexander, and sister, Tessie Rae Johnson.
Send all flowers to Greater Galilee Baptist Church. Another opportunity in lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research, in the name of Naomi L. Cross at www.stjude.org.