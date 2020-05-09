Private family memorial service for Naomi C. Winston will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terry Y. Readen and Bishop Joseph Readen, Greater Faith Apostolic Temple, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Naomi Cararra (Medeiros) Winston, 68, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home in Lawton.
Naomi was born on April 28, 1952 to Edward and Hattie Medeiros in Honolulu, Hawaii where she attended public school.
She married Kevin Winston on November 28, 1992. She traveled and supported him throughout his military career. In 1993 Naomi became a member of Greater Faith Apostolic Temple under the pastorate of Bishop Joseph D. Readen.
Naomi Winston became a resident of Lawton in May 2006. She worked for five years as a Food Service Specialist at Montevista Rehabilitation Assisted Living Facility in Lawton. She enjoyed gardening and loved cooking to serve the community and mentoring her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Edward and Hattie Medeiros, daughter, Roxanne Yiulin and brother, Edwin Medeiros.
She leaves behind her husband of 27 years, whom she cherished and loved, Kevin Winston, Lawton, son, Lionel Johnson, Lawton, stepson, Cordaro Hudson, Nashville, Tennessee, stepdaughter, Contessa Barker, Memphis, Tennessee, seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, her brother Raymond C. Medeiros and sister, Colette Sanchez both of Hawaii. She also leaves behind two brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends from Montevista Rehabilitation Assisted Living Facility.
