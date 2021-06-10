Funeral service for Nannie “Nan” J. Windham, 77 of Lawton will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Salem Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Gresham officiating.
Ms. Windham passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, June 11, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Nan was born on Jan. 7, 1944 in Walters, to Gurnie and Allegra (Colston) Garner. She grew up in Lawton where she attended Will Rogers Elementary, Central Junior High and Lawton High School. She married David Windham on Jan. 6, 1961 and they raised three children together. She worked for Comanche County Memorial Hospital for 15 years in Pediatrics as a Nurses Aide and Ward Clerk. She loved Comanche County Memorial Hospital and always referred to it as “Her” Hospital. She was a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church and taught Sunday School and attended ladies Auxiliary until her health prevented her from attending. Nan also took great joy in volunteering at the Greiner School for the Handicapped. She was a devoted and loving mother who supported her children in everything they did. Her two best friends in the whole world were Mary Crow and Joyce Zacharias and they never failed to call each other on their birthdays. She took great pride in her state and loved watching OU Sooner Football.
She is survived by her sons: Ellery David and Kelly Windham, both of Lawton; her daughter, Kristen Fitzpatrick and husband, Marlin, of Lawton; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her cousin, Joy Burrow and family; and a host of other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband; and sister-in-law, Fannie Mae Floyd.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Missionary Baptist Church at PO Box 24, Lawton, Oklahoma 73502-0024.
We the family would like to thank the ICU Unit at Comanche County Memorial Hospital for all the love and care they provided to our mother.
