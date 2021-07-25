Nancy Talamantes, 63, of Anadarko, went to her heavenly home on July 21, 2021 in Oklahoma City. She was born on Sept. 17, 1957, in Lawton, to Johnny and Ethelene (Tofpi) Haury. Nancy was a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Michelle Berry and Grandson Rueben Roberts.
Nancy is survived by daughters: Cheryl Haury, Arkansas; Melissa Roberts, Anadarko; and Thomasine Roberts, Anadarko; son, Francis Haury, Oklahoma City; grandchildren: Jasmine Norris; Jason Norris; Nathan Norris; Louie Norris; Amir White; Sariah White; Malique White; Johnny Haury; Elijah Haury; Lazarus Haury; Fransisco Haury; Ivan Haury; Francis Haury; Sabrina Haury; Jake Thompson; Victor Roberts; Joseph Guerrero; Christian Guerrero; Nancy Haury; Julian Brewer; Kiowa Berry; Robert Berry; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings: Strawberry Tofpi and wife Sarita, Carnegie; Jan Ticeahkie and husband Fred, Geronimo; Donald Haury, Oklahoma City; Lottie Haury Goombi and husband Doug, Oklahoma City; Herman Haury and wife Rosie, Wichita, KS; Kathy Philbrick and husband Lee, Wichita, KS.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, Cedar Creek United Methodist Church, Carnegie.
Wake service will be at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021, Cedar Creek United Methodist Church, Carnegie.
Interment will be at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Carnegie, under the direction of Ray and Martha's Funeral Home, Carnegie.