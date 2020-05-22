Graveside service for Nancy (Silversmith) Kaudlekaule, 71, of Anadarko, Oklahoma, will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Kaudlekaule Family Cemetery in Ft. Cobb, OK, with Lynn Munoz, officiating. Services are under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a meal provided after the service at Helen “Komah” Eckiwaudah’s home.
