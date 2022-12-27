Nancy Rose (Wright) Allen was born Oct. 4 in Duncan, to Homer Elton and Bessie Leona (Pool) Wright. She passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Countryside Baptist Church, 185020 N. 2870 Rd, Comanche with her son, Randy Allen, officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home.
As a little child, Nancy’s family moved to western Oklahoma, near Elk City. When she was 4 years old, she made a new friend, Bradley Allen. They grew up together on farms near each other. Brad and Nancy were married in 1957 and were married for 65 years. They became proud parents of three sons — Randy, David and Dan; proud grandparents of Amber, Lance, Joe Brad, Sam, Drew and Tag, and great-grandparents of Bradlei, Brantlei, Chase, Weston, Lyla and Sienna.
She graduated from Highway High School. She graduated from Cameron University in 1972 and began her teaching/education career in Lawton Public Schools. In 1982 she and Brad relocated to Duncan where she became a counselor for Duncan Public Schools, serving at Plato and Horace Mann Elementary Schools. After completing her Master’s degree, she eventually became an elementary principal, serving at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School for 10 years.
Nancy was always a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. She was presently serving with her husband at Countryside Baptist Church near Comanche. Her hobbies included painting and chainsaw carving. She was a member of Kappa Iota, Gamma Mu and Leadership Duncan, Class 8.
She is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Amber.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Brad; sons and their spouses: Randy and Dawn Allen; David and Heather Allen, and Dan and Janna Allen; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Amber Dawn Allen Memorial Scholarship at Oklahoma Baptist University, Shawnee.