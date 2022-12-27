Nancy Rose (Wright) Allen was born Oct. 4 in Duncan, to Homer Elton and Bessie Leona (Pool) Wright. She passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Countryside Baptist Church, 185020 N. 2870 Rd, Comanche with her son, Randy Allen, officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home.