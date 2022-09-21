Funeral services for Nancy McKenzie will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at First Baptist East, Lawton, with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor officiating.
Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Lawton under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Friday evening, Sept. 23, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Nancy McKenzie, 86, Lawton passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 6, 1936, in Lawton, to Leonard and Ruth (Lewis) Telford. She attended Lawton Public Schools and married Earl McKenzie on May 30, 1953, in Henrietta, Texas. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2018. Nancy worked alongside Earl at Earl McKenzie Motor Service for over 50 years. She enjoyed meeting and visiting with customers, sales reps, and delivery people. Nancy was the first woman in Oklahoma to become an NHRA licensed drag racer. Famously known as “Drag Hag”, she won many events around the state. She was also very active in Royal Ambassadors Racing, working alongside Earl, coordinating, managing, and providing equipment for the races. Nancy cherished doing anything that involved spending time with Earl.
They were inseparable. She and Earl also embroidered gifts for others. They worked side by side for hours at a time in their sewing room creating unique gifts. Nancy and Earl were members of First Baptist East where they joyfully participated in many activities, areas of service, and taught children’s Sunday School together for many years. God was most important to her. She prayed continuously for family and friends. Nancy was an avid baker of delicious desserts. She baked for business vendors, family and friends. Everyone was so happy to see her coming with a dessert because they knew it would be delicious. She deeply loved her family and was proud of all their accomplishments. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her four children: Diana Burrow of Oklahoma City; Brenda and husband Rodney Swain of Lawton; Les McKenzie of Geronimo, and Lynn and wife Kessi McKenzie of Apache; six grandchildren: Thomas Burrow of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Ashley Ball of Erie, Pennsylvania; Austin Swain of San Antonio, Texas; LeeAnn McKenzie of Lawton and Riley and Conner McKenzie of Apache; great-grandson Dylan Burrow of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; and her sisters: Carol Ann McDaniel of Lawton; Debbie Thomas of Midland, Texas; and brothers, Jeff Telford of Midland, Texas and Jerry Telford of Odessa, Texas.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Julie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist East Senior Adult Ministry, 3302 SE Lee Blvd., Lawton, OK 73501